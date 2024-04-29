Hyderabad: Film Nagar police detain duo after assault on delivery agent

Hyderabad: Film Nagar police have filed a case against two individuals, Rajesh and Santosh, for causing a disturbance in a pub late on Saturday night and subsequently assaulting a food delivery agent outside.

The police report states that the accused were making inappropriate comments towards a young woman in the pub. Upon her complaint to the pub staff, they escorted the accused outside. However, once outside, they attacked a passing food delivery agent.

Authorities were alerted by the pub staff, and after arriving on the scene, they detained the accused for questioning. Following a complaint from the food delivery agent, the police have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing.