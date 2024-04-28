Hyderabad Police arrest dancer, bike-taxi rider in chain-snatching caper

Hyderabad: In a plot straight out of a crime thriller, police”>Hyderabad police have apprehended an unlikely duo — a dancer and a bike-taxi service rider — for their alleged involvement in a daring chain-snatching escapade.

According to police, the arrested duo has been identified as Garala Prasad Goud, a dancer and resident of Rangareddi district, and Vadtyavath Ganesh, a bike-taxi service rider and resident of Hyderabad’s Balapur.

Goud, the mastermind behind the scheme, scouted isolated locations, while Ganesh, the bike-taxi rider, played his part by guiding them to perfect spots.

Their latest heist, on April 16, targeted a lone woman strolling near I.S. Sadan in Santoshnagar area. With nerves of steel, they swooped in, snatched her gold chain, and escaped.

The duo, however, ran out of luck when police traced the duo and nabbed them. The police recovered not just the stolen gold chain but also a stash of loot including two mobile phones.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at the I.S. Sadan Police Station.

Officials said that the duo were arrested on Friday and have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

“Goud hatched a plan to commit snatching; for that, they searched for isolated places so that they could commit the offense easily. V Ganesh, who works as a bike-taxi rider, showed him Isolated place,” they pointed out.

“A gold chain weighing about 9.9 grams, a Honda Activa, and two mobile phones, all worth Rs. 2 lakh have been recovered from their possession. We are further questioning the accused duo to ascertain what drove them to commit the crime, and if they were involved in similar crimes reported in the past,” they added.

Police were further looking into the case.