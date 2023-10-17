Hyderabad: Final list of candidates for HCA polls released

HCA election is scheduled to be held on October 20.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 12:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Final list of candidates for HCA polls released
Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: Election Officer V Sampath Kumar released the final list of contesting candidates for six posts in the elections for the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

The HCA election is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 20.

After withdrawals, the final list of candidates was out with four people standing in the race for the president’s post while four others vying for the vice-president’s post.

Hyderabad: Final list of candidates for HCA polls released

A total of 149 clubs and institutions, 9 district associations and 15 international players will cast their votes during the process.

Final List

Contesting candidates include A Jagan Mohan Rao, Amarnath, Dr K Anil Kumar, and PL Srinivasan nominated for the post of president.

C Babu Rao, G Srinivasa Rao, P Sridhar, and Sardar Daljeet Singh will be contesting for the post of VC.

R Devaraj, R Harinarayana Rao, RM Bhaskar, and V Agam Rao contesting for the post of Secretary while Chitti Sridhar, Noel David, Satish Chandra Srivastava, T Basava Raju are contesting for the post of joint Secretary.

For the Treasurer’s post, contestants include CJ Srinivas Rao, C Sanjeev Reddy, Gerard Carr, P Mahendra; Councilor: DAJ Walter, Dr Ansar Ahmed Khan, Sunil Kumar, Vinod Kumar Ingle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 12:00 pm IST
