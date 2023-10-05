Hyderabad: Azharuddin disqualified from contesting HCA elections

In the past, Azharuddin has held the positions of the president of HCA and president of Deccan Blues Club simultaneously, which is a violation of the law

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th October 2023 9:36 pm IST
Former Indian cricket team captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin has been disqualified for contesting the upcoming HCA elections

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been disqualified from contesting the Hyderabad Cricket Academy (HCA) elections on grounds of violation of terms.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Azharuddin’s disqualification was based on the decision made by a committee headed by Justice Lau Nageshwar Rao, constituted by the Supreme Court for handling HCA’s affairs. The committee was formed after reports of brewing differences surfaced between the former cricket captain and its working members.

Also Read
Cricketers in Hyderabad welcome SC appointment of Justice Rao to clean up the mess

According to the committee, all executive committee members of the club in which a person/his family members are involved in the management have been disqualified. Azharuddin was found to be the president of HCA and Deccan Blues Club in the past.

MS Education Academy

HCA elections for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, and treasurer are scheduled to take place on October 20. Results will be declared on the same day.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th October 2023 9:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button