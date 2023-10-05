Hyderabad: Azharuddin disqualified from contesting HCA elections

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been disqualified from contesting the Hyderabad Cricket Academy (HCA) elections on grounds of violation of terms.

Azharuddin’s disqualification was based on the decision made by a committee headed by Justice Lau Nageshwar Rao, constituted by the Supreme Court for handling HCA’s affairs. The committee was formed after reports of brewing differences surfaced between the former cricket captain and its working members.

Also Read Cricketers in Hyderabad welcome SC appointment of Justice Rao to clean up the mess

According to the committee, all executive committee members of the club in which a person/his family members are involved in the management have been disqualified. Azharuddin was found to be the president of HCA and Deccan Blues Club in the past.

HCA elections for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, and treasurer are scheduled to take place on October 20. Results will be declared on the same day.