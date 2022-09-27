Hyderabad: FIR against mentally unstable women who vandalised idols

Hyderabad: The Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Zone, Rajesh Chandra confirmed that the two burqa-clad women who partially destroyed idols of Hindu and Christian deities on Tuesday morning at Chintal Basti are mentally unstable.

DCP Central zone Rajesh Chandra talking to the media regarding the partial destruction of Hindu and Christian idols by two burqa clad women on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/pUghmj8RuX — Veena Nair (@ve_nair) September 27, 2022

In a press conference at Saifabad police station, the senior police officer said that investigations revealed the women were a constant inconvenience to their neighbours.

“During investigations, we found out that the two women have caused inconvenience to their neighbours by constantly knocking at their doors for hours and screaming,” the senior police officer said.

Chandra said that the family consists of a bedridden father, a mother, two daughters and a son.

“Through their son, who works in a corporate office in Banjara Hills, we found out the medical condition of his sisters. He said that his family is not mentally stable. He doesn’t stay with them,” Chandra said.

The senior police officer said that the women were able to leave the house as the main door was open. “They came out and created all the ruckus in the morning,” Chandra said.

A case has been registered under Section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) Section 295 (Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), Section 295 (a) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Section 451 (House-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chandra further said that the women will be referred to a government hospital and then produce in front of the magistrate.