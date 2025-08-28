Hyderabad: Fire accident averted in Bowenpally

This is the second fire accident in Hyderabad in less than 24 hours.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th August 2025 11:41 am IST
Two bikes catch fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad's Bowenpally
Hyderabad: A major fire accident was averted in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally on Thursday, August 28. The incident occurred at a petrol pump.

The incident occurred when two bikes caught fire while refuelling. However, the fire was doused quickly, preventing a major mishap through a quick response by the staff.

A video shared on social media showed the two bikes in flames. Further details regarding the incident are awaited .

This is the second fire accident in Hyderabad in less than 24 hours. Earlier, a fire broke out at a store in Ameerpet on Wednesday night.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the fire accident that took place at the Balaji Ghee store, which is located near Hyderabad Metro Pillar Number 1444.

