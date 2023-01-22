Hyderabad: Fire at a welding shop in Hakimpet, no casualties

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Hakeempet road in Tolichowki when a fire broke out in a welding shop on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

Fire officials from Punjagutta fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire in ten minutes.

“The workers in the welding shop were filing gas from big cylinders to smaller ones. Suddenly there was fire and two LPG cylinders located nearby exploded. No injuries were reported,” said one of the fire officials.

AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin later visited the spot and enquired about the mishap.