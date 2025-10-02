Hyderabad: Fire at jewelry store in Begum Bazaar, no casualties

Saleha Fatima|   Updated: 2nd October 2025 8:09 pm IST
Fire at Kanishka Fashion Jewellery store in Begum Bazaar
Fire at Kanishka Fashion Jewellery store in Begum Bazaar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Kanishka Fashion Jewellery store in Begum Bazaar on Thursday, October 2. It was attended by 3 fire stations including Gowliguda, Yakutpura and High Court.

The fire was first alerted at 4:35 pm and has since been extinguished. No casualties have been reported. “The fire occurred in the locked store only causing damages to property.” officials from the Gowliguda fire station told Siasat.com.

Officials from all three fire stations are still at the scene salvaging materials from the store.

(This is a breaking story, refresh for updates.)

