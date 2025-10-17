Hyderabad: Fire at sweet shop in Charminar, no casualties

No casualties have been reported from the incident.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: 17th October 2025 7:21 pm IST
Fire at sweet shop in Charminar
Fire at sweet shop in Charminar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at A 1 Sweet Shop located near the clock tower in Murghi Chowk, Charminar at around 9:50 am on Friday, October 17. No casualties have been reported from the incident; however, property with an estimated worth of Rs 3 lakh was damaged.

The fire occurred in a G+2 building with the sweet shop on the ground floor and an optical shop above it. Fire spread to both the shops, along with a storage room on the second floor.

It was attended by the Moghalpura, Chandulal Baradari and Chandrayangutta fire stations and took almost 2 hours to extinguish. Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit.

Memory Khan Seminar

Tags
Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: 17th October 2025 7:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button