Hyderabad: Fire at sweet shop in Charminar, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at A 1 Sweet Shop located near the clock tower in Murghi Chowk, Charminar at around 9:50 am on Friday, October 17. No casualties have been reported from the incident; however, property with an estimated worth of Rs 3 lakh was damaged.

The fire occurred in a G+2 building with the sweet shop on the ground floor and an optical shop above it. Fire spread to both the shops, along with a storage room on the second floor.

It was attended by the Moghalpura, Chandulal Baradari and Chandrayangutta fire stations and took almost 2 hours to extinguish. Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit.