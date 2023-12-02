Hyderabad: Fire at tourism dept head office guts important govt records

Political observers have raised questions over the fire incident causing damage to BRS-led government files right after exit polls suggest a change in government

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 4:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: A massive fire has gutted several important government files and records at the head office of Telangana tourism department in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad.

According to reports, the fire started on Friday morning, December 1, on the first floor of the administration building and short circuit was suspected to be the cause. Police have filed a case into the incident and investigation is underway.

Firefighters reached the spot as soon as they were alerted. However, according to reports, several important files were gutted in the fire. The files were related to tourism and forest departments. Many vehicles the were parked on the road were also damaged in the fire.

Political observers have raised questions over the fire incident causing damage to BRS-led government files right after exit polls suggest a change in government.

CPI national secretary Narayana said that he suspected that it was not an accident. He visited the office which was gutted in the fire and demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Narayana further alleged that that tourism department MD Manohar was in nexus with the BRS brass in carrying out the corrupt activities.

