Hyderabad: Fire blazes furniture godown in Mangalhat

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2024 9:04 am IST
Hyderabad: A significant fire broke out at a furniture workshop located in Seetaram Bagh, within the Mangalhat police limits, resulting in the complete destruction of the materials stored inside.

The incident occurred in the early hours, prompting a swift response from local firefighters who arrived promptly at the scene to combat the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of the fire. Fire tenders worked diligently to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

In addition to the firefighting teams, police officials and AIMIM corporators also arrived to oversee the situation.

Further details are awaited

