Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at apparel store near Madina building

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a building on Madina Building Road in the old city of Hyderabad on Friday morning.

The fire started on the second floor of a building housing an apparel store and spread to the upper floors.

A stock of shirts and trousers is suspected to have been stored on the two floors.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Gowliguda and Moghalpura fire stations reached the spot. The firefighters started the operation to control and douse the fire.

The police also reached the spot. The firefighting operation is currently ongoing. The police evacuated residents from adjoining buildings.