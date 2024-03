Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the dump yard of seized vehicles belonging to the police department in the Namapally area of Hyderabad.

Visual shows that seized two-wheelers parked in a plot belonging to the police department caught fire and turned to ashes.

A massive #FIRE breaks out at the vehicle's parking place, near Asif Nagar police station, #Hyderabad, fire spread to adjacent building, several seized vehicles gutted in fire.



Fire engines reached the spot and trying to douse the #Flames #FireAccident #FireSafety #AsifNagar pic.twitter.com/6zEmbARnu5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 28, 2024

As soon as the information was received, a team of fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported.