Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Vanasthalipuram

The fire situation is under control now," said DCP Lala Bahadur Nagar.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th June 2023 10:27 am IST
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram Rachakonda in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

According to officials, the incident happened at a furniture warehouse located at Hasthinapuram Road.

After the information was received, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the dousing operation.

“A fire incident took place at a furniture warehouse located at Hasthinapuram road, after which the firefighting operation was started and the situation.

The fire situation is under control now,” DCP Lala Bahadur Nagar told the reporters.

More details are awaited.

