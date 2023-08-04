Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at furniture workshop in Mangalhat

The mishap occurred at the workshop located in the residential area of Gulabsingh Bowli in Mangalhat.

Published: 4th August 2023 1:13 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed when a major fire broke out at a furniture-making workshop at Mangalhat on Friday morning. No casualty was reported, however, major property loss was witnessed.

Two fire tenders from Langer Houz Fire Station reached the spot and started operation. 



The fire started due to short circuit fire officials suspect. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 3 lakh. 

The local people were worried after noticing the huge blaze in the residential locality. Many furniture workshops have been running in the Ganga Bowli, Mangalhat and Jhirra localities for several years. Fire mishaps are regularly reported here.

