Watch: Hyderabad police resumes ‘Chabutra Mission’ in Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s South Zone police conducted their late-night drive called ‘Chabutra Mission’ and rounded up over 50 youngsters, including students, who were later released after counseling.

During the counseling sessions, Santosh Nagar Police Inspector Shiva Chandra emphasized that anyone found wandering after 12 midnight without a valid reason will face action.

This isn’t the first time when ‘Chabutra Mission’ has been carried out. Similar drives were conducted earlier too.

In previous instances, parents or guardians of the youths were summoned for counseling, and religious leaders and community elders actively participated to ensure the drive’s success.

The Hyderabad police firmly believe that nobody should be outside without a valid reason after midnight. The police may organize similar operations in the future.