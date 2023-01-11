Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at imitation jewellery shop at Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: A major fire accident was reported at an artificial jewellery shop under Afzalgunj police station limits.

The local public witnessed a fire coming out from 1 Gram gold artificial jewellery shop located infront of Osmania General Hospital.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire fighters began operation and a team of Afzalgunj police too rushed to the spot.

The traffic was affected since the curious onlookers gathered at the accident site.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The reason behind the fire accident is being ascertained.