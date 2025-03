Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Vijayanagar Colony on Saturday night.

The fire engines reached swiftly and have ben trying to douse the flames. fortunately, no casualties have been reported, as it happened after working hours.

A fire broke out at the ITI Guild in Vijayanagar Colony, prompting the swift arrival of fire tenders at the scene. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/SJXdRVYUhP — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) March 8, 2025

The locals assisted the fire fighters by regulating the traffic, and ensured that traffic congestion didn’t happen in the area.