Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Jubilee Hills pub, no casualties

Although there were a couple of workers inside the building, no one was injured as the fire didn't spread heavily and the windows of the building were open.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th September 2022 6:34 pm IST
Fire breaks out at 800 pub in Jubilee Hills. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a pub named 800 located in Jubilee Hills at 2:45 pm, Road number 36 on Tuesday. No casualties were reported as the fire was doused at once.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the district fire officer (DFO) for Hyderabad, Srinivas Reddy said, “The pub was being renovated and welding works inside the building sparked the fire. Further, the presence of furniture on the third and fourth floors along with other combustible material acted as kindling for the fire.”

Also Read
Secunderabad fire: 8 killed, 10 injured, 1 person critical, says Police

Although there were a couple of workers inside the building, no one was injured as the fire didn’t spread heavily and the windows of the building were open.

MS Education Academy

The DFO further said that two fire vehicles, one from Panjagutta and the other from Annapurna hospital reached the spot immediately. The fire was doused and smoke was brought under control within an hour.

On Monday night, a fire had also broken out at Ruby Hotel near Passport Office, Secunderabad. The fire claimed eight lives.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button