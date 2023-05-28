Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at LED showroom in Troop Bazaar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a three-story building housing an LED showroom at Troop Bazaar on Saturday evening, causing panic among the public. Four fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene, and after two hours of intensive efforts, the fire was successfully extinguished.

Upon noticing smoke emanating from the LED showroom, bystanders promptly alerted the fire control room. As the fire tenders were engrossed in fighting the blaze, traffic in the area came to a halt.

The Sultan Bazaar police, accompanied by traffic police, swiftly arrived at the location and managed the traffic situation.

Preliminary investigations by the police point towards a short circuit as the probable cause of the fire. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.