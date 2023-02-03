Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at new secretariat building

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at under construction new secretariat building at early 2 am on Friday morning.

The workers at the under construction building noticed smoke billowing from the main complex, upon which as many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police teams also swung into action.

The fire was brought under control after efforts of five hours. ”We are ascertaining the actual reasons of the fire accident,“ said District fire officer Srinivas Reddy.

The newly constructed secretariat building is proposed to be inaugurated on February 17 on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s birthday.