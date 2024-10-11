Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tailor shop in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: Property was damaged when a fire broke out at a tailor shop in Asifnagar early on Friday.

The incident occurred at SSS Boutique and Ladies Tailor Shop, located in Vijaynagar Colony. The tailor, Wajeed, had closed his shop at night and gone home.

At around 3:30 a.m., some local residents informed him about the fire at his shop. The local people initiated firefighting efforts.

Upon receiving the information, local police and fire department personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Officials suspect that the fire may have occurred due to a short circuit. An investigation is ongoing.