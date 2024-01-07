Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tiffin centre in Santosh Nagar

Just two days ago, a fire broke out in an under-construction building in Hyderabad’s Gajularamaram area, said an official from the district fire department

Fire at tiffin centre in Santosh Nagar, no casualties reported

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a tiffin centre in Old Santosh Nagar area of Hyderabad on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information and started the efforts to bring the fire under control.

According to Ranjit, assistant district fire officer, Hyderabad, “Flames broke out initially. No casualties were reported.”

