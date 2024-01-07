Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at tiffin centre in Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a tiffin centre in Old Santosh Nagar area of Hyderabad on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information and started the efforts to bring the fire under control.

According to Ranjit, assistant district fire officer, Hyderabad, “Flames broke out initially. No casualties were reported.”

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire broke out at a tiffin centre in old Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad.



According to Ranjit, Assistant District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, "Flames broke out initially. No casualties." pic.twitter.com/VBUlAudu1s — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

Just two days ago, a fire broke out in an under-construction building in Hyderabad’s Gajularamaram area, said an official from the district fire department.