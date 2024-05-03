Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in hotel in Chaitanyapuri, couple hurt

Hyderabad: A couple were injured when fire broke out at a hotel in Mohan Nagar at Chaitanyapuri in the early hours of Friday. April 3.

The injured man and woman were shifted to a hospital soon after.

According to the police, around 20 people were in the hotel when the fire broke out. The fire department personnel and police used ladders to rescue people.

According to Srinaiah, station fire officer, LB Nagar, they received a call early morning at 3:30 am about a fire accident in a Sri Venkateshwara OYO hotel at Mohan Nagar.

“Twenty people were in the hotel. When we reached the spot, the fire broke out with heavy smoke. We brought the people on the 1st floor through the steps. We saved the people on the second floor by using ladders,” he said

The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.