Hyderabad: Firecracker blows gas cylinders in Madhapur PS backyard

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in the backyard of Madhapur police station in the city on Monday evening after celebratory firecracker landed on combustible items stored there. No casualties were reported.

The fire started in the backyard of the police station where huge combustible material and LPG cylinders seized by the police in different cases were kept.

Fire broke out at #Madhapurpolicestation in the city on Monday evening after a #firecracker landed on the cylinders leading to the fire and three to four cylinders exploded. The police closed down the road to facilitate the fire fighting operation. No casualties were reported in… pic.twitter.com/msyaUbwguh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 22, 2024

Madhapur SHO Fazal said a firecracker landed on the cylinders leading to the fire and three to four cylinders exploded. The police closed down the road to facilitate the firefighting operation.

Nearby shops and other establishments were vacated and people asked to move away. Fire officials said about 40 to 50 cylinders were kept there.

A fire tender from Madhapur police station controlled the fire and the cylinders were shifted to safer place.