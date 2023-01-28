Hyderabad: Fire breaks out on 8th floor of building in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the eighth floor of an apartment at East Marredpally in Secunderabad on Friday evening.

The incident occurred when a lamp lit in a puja room fell on nearby furniture in the apartment of an elderly couple.

The residents alerted Tukaramgate police and fire department personnel. They reached the spot immediately and doused the fire within an hour.

“Due to the mattress and other combustible material in the bedroom, the fire spread quickly, and smoke engulfed the place,” said an official.

The damaged property’s worth is yet to be estimated, and an investigation is underway.