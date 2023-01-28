Hyderabad: Secundrabad building gutted in fire being razed at brisk pace

Hyderabad: Around 10 to 15 percent of the commercial building at Secundrabad that was gutted in fire on January 19, was reportedly brought down with the help of a long breaker hydraulic crane by evening on Friday.

With the demolishing team working at a brisk pace since Thursday, the process is expected to be completed within five to six more days.

The work started from the top floors with around 15 workers employed for the task.

A hydraulic crane with a diamond cutter, equipped with a water sprinkler facility, is being used to demolish the building.

#Hyderabad: @GHMCOnline began demolition of 6-storey #Secunderabad burnt building. It is expected to take 5-7 days. Officials earlier ruled out implosion technology as it's a residential & commercial area. @TheSouthfirst pic.twitter.com/DVl5aTjDfW — Ajay Tomar (@ajaytomarasks) January 27, 2023

The Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories complex is being pulled down without much human interference, with a foolproof plan with none from the demolition team stepping afoot the building.

Since the corners and joints of the complex building were gutted completely in the fire mishap, they were the first to be pulled down.

Later, cranes started pulling down columns and beams of the structure.

The main roads which lead to the complex were also closed to traffic, as a precautionary measure.

No person was allowed near the demolition site, and other commercial establishments located nearby have been cordoned off for safety.

Massive fire story

A massive fire broke out on January 19 in the building housing the garment store at Nallagutta on Minister Road in Secunderabad.

Two fire service officers were injured while trying to douse the fire, which raged for almost two days.

Three workers Waseem, Zaheer and Junaid were reported missing after a huge fire broke out in the building. Some survivors said the three persons had gone to collect their belongings but were trapped.

Nearly a week after the fire incident, the rescue workers continued to look for remains of the missing persons in the huge rubble.

The skeletal remains of one person were found on January 21 and the same were preserved at Gandhi Hospital for DNA analysis.