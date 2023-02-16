Hyderabad: Fire dept holds meet on fire safety measures ahead of summer

Hyderabad: The Director General of Telangana state disaster response and fire services Nagi Reddy held a review meeting on Wednesday on ensuring fire prevention and fire safety measures in hazardous industries, chemical and scrap godwons etc.

The meeting held in view of the upcoming summer discussed an action plan to ensure fire safety at locations in Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Rajendra Nagar and Katadan areas which are prone to fire accidents.

Officials at the meet decided to conduct combined inspections by the police and fire departments from Thursday onwards It was decided that inspections will be completed in two weeks. They decided that checklist will be filled and suitable notice/advisory on fire prevention and fire safety measures as per NBC norms will be be issued on the spot. The timeline to implement the basic fire safety measures suggested shall be within two weeks.

With a special focus on smaller, unorganized establishments it was decided that areas/clusters will be identified and list of premises visited will be mapped on GIS.

Employees and workers will be sensitized to adopt fire prevention measures and good practices and follow SOPs recommended for the respective material handled to avoid fire incidents.

Respective Local Fire Stations will be used as Centres for Basic Training in Fire Protection and Fighting methods. Material Safety Data Sheet or a list of chemicals/materials and quantities handled should be displayed in the storage and/or handling units godowns /industries.

Workers/labour shall not be allowed to reside, cook in the same premises strictly. No premises to be locked outside while there are persons inside. Officials stated that storage shall be kept to a minimal during summer season and there shall be no stock at anything above 60% capacity.

GPS of Fire department appliances are to be synchronised with Traffic ITMS to obtain Green Channel and police and fire departments will coordinate with the water board for water supply during incidents including in odd hours in the night.