Hyderabad: Firefighters felicitated for risking their lives in Bazarghat incident

Hyderabad: The Directorate of State Fire & Rescue Services (DGFS) applauded the bravery of its personnel for the selfless action carried out during the evacuation and safety of the building’s occupants in Nampally’s Bazarghat area.

The firefighters were felicitated for putting their lives at risk to save lives.

According to a press release issued by the department, fire fighters K Chandra Sheker, K Venkara Nagendra, P Basanth, Nagaiah, Pawan Reddy, Vinod Kumar, B.V.N. Murthy, R. Adarsh, and Md. Aijaz were involved in the operation.

“These personnel ranging from station fire officers to firemen, were not just performing their duty but were engaging in acts of bravery, risking their own lives to save others,” the fire department said.

On the evening of November 13, a fire swept through a residential building in Nampally the blaze, fed by chemicals stored illegally, claimed the lives of ten individuals, including a 17-year-old, who succumbed to injuries on Friday.

A case was registered at Nampally Police Station after a complaint was lodged against the building owner after he was accused of “illegally” storing the chemical drums and other flammable materials in the stilt area that caught fire.

Meanwhile, owner of the building, who had participated in the rescue efforts and was hospitalised after “inhaling smoke”, was taken into custody after he was discharged from the hospital on Friday, a police official said.