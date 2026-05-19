Hyderabad firm bags Rs 469.52 cr orders from Adani Group

Hyderabad-based Bondada Engineering says latest orders take its cumulative Adani Group project capacity close to 1 GW.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th May 2026 7:13 am IST
Bondada Group office building with modern black and orange facade, featuring the Bondada Group logo, unde.
Bondada Group.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bondada Engineering on Monday, May 18, announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 469.52 crore from Adani Group for the execution of the Balance of System (BOS) package for a 250-MW solar power project at Khavda in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

According to the company, the orders were awarded by Adani Green Energy and Adani Green Energy Six. The scope of work includes the supply of goods as well as on-site services related to the BOS package for the solar project.

Project timeline

Bondada Engineering said the project is expected to be completed within eight months from the date of receipt of the orders.

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With the latest contracts, the company’s cumulative project capacity associated with the Adani Group has reached nearly 1 GW, strengthening its presence in India’s fast-growing renewable energy infrastructure segment.

Growing partnership

Commenting on the development, Bondada Group Chairman and Managing Director Bondada Raghavendra Rao said the new order reflects the growing relationship between the two companies.

“This order reinforces our strong and growing partnership with the Adani Group and reflects the trust placed in Bondada Engineering’s execution capabilities in the renewable energy sector,” Rao said in a statement.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th May 2026 7:13 am IST

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