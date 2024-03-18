Hyderabad firm takes Indian Racing Festival to Kashmir Valley

Hyderabad: Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), managed by Akhilesh Reddy of Hyderabad, organised a thrilling inaugural show run for the Indian Racing Festival in Srinagar on Sunday, March 17.

The Indian Racing Festival 2024, which includes the Indian Racing League (IRL), the FIA-backed Indian F4 Championship, and the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC), is scheduled to begin later this year. With five rounds for each class and over ten races throughout the season, anticipation runs high among motorsport enthusiasts.

As a component of their go-to-market strategy, RPPL intends to host thrilling roadshows around the nation to promote motorsport. This dynamic promotional show made its spectacular debut in Srinagar, working with the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. It took place against the scenic backdrop of Dal Lake.

Formula 4 racers and champions, such as 2023 IRL winner Sohail Shah and F4 India runner-up Rishon Rajeev, showcased their skills by participating in the run and performing stunts to entertain the crowd throughout the event. Apart from these, other vehicles, including sports cars, bikes, and GoKart vehicles, also performed stunts during the event, mesmerising the locals.

“I’ve never witnessed an event like this in Kashmir.” Amir Ahmad, a local who had come to see the event further, says, “I am an amateur bike stuntman, but watching professionals like these is amazing, and I think now we can have a career in motorsports.”

Expressing gratitude to the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department for their support, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of RPPL, described the event as a remarkable milestone for motorsports in India. He hopes the showcase will inspire the youth of J&K to engage in motorsport, offering them hope for a promising future in the industry.

Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsport at JK Tyre & Industries, expressed delight at bringing the greatest celebration of Indian motorsport to Srinagar. Highlighting the collaboration between India’s two prominent racing programs, the JK Tyre National Racing Championship and the RPPL-promoted Indian Racing Festival, Sharma foresees a bright new era for Indian motorsport. He emphasizes the festival’s ability to identify local Indian talent at the grassroots level and propel them to international success.

However, during the demo run, two cars rammed into plastic barricades erected for spectators’ protection. While several spectators were hit by debris, fortunately, no injuries were reported.