Hyderabad: First batch of 116 Agniveers graduate from AOC Centre

Hyderabad: 116 Agniveers graduated from the portals of the Army Ordinance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad on Saturday.

The parade was reviewed by Commandant, AOC Centre, Brigadier Ajeet Deshpande, at the 2nd Training Battalion Parade ground where the soldiers walked out in two columns.

#WATCH | Telangana: Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of the first batch of Agniveers being held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/40ZGl1FWgY — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

These Agniveers were selected through an online common entrance examination, followed by physical fitness and medical tests.

A 24-week basic and advanced military training that commenced on January 2 was imparted to the young soldiers, who will now be posted to their respective units.

The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Union government on June 14, 2022, in order to enable young Indians to serve the Armed Forces as Agniveers for a period of four years.

As per the scheme, 25 percent of all the recruits will get an option of serving for a full 15-year and the rest have to leave.

After four years, the Agniveers will receive one time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of Rs 11.71 lakh, which will be tax-free.