Hyderabad: Flag march conducted at Mangalhat

Hyderabad: The South West zone police of Hyderabad city organized a flag march in the sensitive areas of Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazaar, Shahinayathgunj, Begum Bazaar and Bartaan Bazaar on Saturday.

The police personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction and Response Team, City Rapid Action Force, mounted police and local police participated in the march.

Kiran Khare, DCP south west zone Hyderabad said the police are on high vigil in view of the Ramzan and Sree Ramnavami festival and will foil any attempt of antisocial elements to disturb the peace in the city. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours.

The police are maintaining a watch on social media platforms to watch out for trouble mongers, he said.