Hyderabad floods: Court orders Rs 7.07 L payout for EV battery damage

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission has ordered United India Insurance Company to pay Rs 7.07 lakh for an EV battery damaged by floods in Hyderabad, ruling the claim rejection as a service deficiency.

This decision came on Thursday, January 22, in a case filed by Dilsukhnagar-based CBS Agencies, a partnership firm using an electric car since February 10, 2022.

Damage policy worth Rs 13.84 L

They had taken a Private Car Standalone Own Damage policy worth Rs 13.84 lakh from the insurer in April 2023.

Torrential rains in late April waterlogged the vehicle parked outside their home, causing significant damage. On May 4, the firm rushed it to the authorised service centre Tejaswi Automobiles, which estimated Rs 20,000 for ABS controller replacement and Rs 7,07,589.75 for the battery.

However, the insurer’s surveyor rejected the claim on July 31, stating the damages did not match “accident causes.”

Appeals to the IRDAI Grievance Cell brought no relief, leading Managing Partner Santosh Dayanand to approach the commission on December 28, 2023, seeking over Rs 17 lakh for repairs, parking fees, rental car costs, business losses, and mental agony.

Commission finds service lapse

The commission found the surveyor’s direct rejection without a proper flood damage assessment to be a clear service lapse. It dismissed ancillary claims like parking and business losses for lacking solid evidence beyond diary entries.

United India Insurance must now pay Rs 7,07,589.75 for the battery plus 9 per cent interest from the filing date until enforcement, Rs 20,000 for service charges, and Rs 50,000 for mental distress, all within 45 days.