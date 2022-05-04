Hyderabad: Flow Chemistry Technology Hub inaugurated on May 4

Hyderabad: Flow Chemistry Technology Hub (FCT hub) was inaugurated at Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) by principal secretary of Industries and Commerce (IC) and Information Technology (IT) Jayesh Ranjan on May 4.

In a landmark initiative by the government of Telangana, it set up a facility which houses various state-of-the-art flow chemistry equipment. This provides hands-on training and encourages the development of scientific capability.

FCT hub aims to ensure that flow chemistry techniques are used more frequently in pharmaceutical research and development. It also encourages the use of continuous synthesis for the production of active pharmaceutical components (APIs).

Jayesh Ranjan said, “This hub would be an enabler for the pharma industry in India to make a paradigm shift towards incorporation of modern approaches from research and development, to manufacturing and migration to greener and sustainable processes.”

In recent years, flow chemistry and pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing have become the need of the hour since they provide a road-map for a stronger alignment of the chemical industry towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

The inauguration of the hub was attended by co-chairman and managing director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories limited GV Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Laurus Labs Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, director of Life Sciences & Pharma and CEO of Hyderabad Pharma City Shakthi Nagappan among others.

Hyderabad is regarded as the life sciences capital of India and an important life sciences hub in Asia Pacific. With over 800 pharmaceutical companies, the city hosts the highest number of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved facilities globally. It also contributes to about 35% of India’s overall pharmaceutical production.