Hyderabad: Food delivery agent held for raping woman ‘friend’

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man from Mallepally, who works as a delivery agent, was apprehended by the Jubilee Hills police for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in a hotel room after befriending her.

The woman reported the incident to police on Friday. She said that she got in touch with the accused six months ago after she had ordered food from a delivery app. The accused delivered food to her hotel, where she was attending an event. She used an e-wallet to pay for the food, which gave the accused access to her phone number.

Also Read Hyderabad man arrested for rape, assault on minor girl

The accused started reaching out to her over time, and they became friends. Subsequently, the accused asked the woman to meet him at the hotel on Thursday night. He picked her up on his bike and drove her to a hotel.

The woman claims that when she fell asleep, she was sexually assaulted.

Based on the phone number given by the woman, police were able to locate and apprehend the accused. He has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 354-D (stalking), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal code.