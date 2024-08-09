Hyderabad food safety dept raids restaurants in Malakpet, cockroaches found

Hyderabad: The Telangana food safety department conducted raids at various restaurants in Malakpet on August 7 and uncovered widespread violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

At Al Saud Bait al Mandi restaurant in Malakpet, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were missing, and windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens. Raw and semi-cooked food items were uncovered and unlabeled, and a live cockroach infestation was observed.

Additionally, synthetic food colours were found and discarded, and food handlers were noted not wearing head caps, gloves, or aprons.

Capital Multicuisine Restaurant

Continuing the raid across restaurants, Capital Multicuisine Restaurant in Malakpet lacked medical fitness certificates and pest control records, doors and windows lacking insect-proof screens, and unhygienic refrigerators.

Raw food items at the Hyderabad restaurant were uncovered and unlabeled, and there was a significant pest issue with live cockroaches, houseflies, and signs of possible rat infestation in the restaurant.

Synthetic food colours used Biryani and non-veg items were discarded. Food handlers were not wearing proper attire, and garbage covers were used instead of dustbins.

Additionally, bakery items were prepared, packed, and sold without labels.

Other restaurants, schools, hostels in Hyderabad raided

In addition to the restaurants in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.

During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.

Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.