Hyderabad: Food safety inspection flags unsafe oil at KFC outlet in Kondapur

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection has flagged violations related to cooking oil quality at a KFC outlet in Kondapur.

According to food safety authorities, a team conducted a random inspection at the outlet located in Rajarajeshwari Colony. During the inspection, the Total Polar Compounds (TPC) levels in the cooking oil were found to be above the permissible limits.

Officials also observed dark discolouration in the oil, indicating repeated use beyond prescribed safety standards. Action is being initiated against the outlet under relevant provisions of food safety regulations.

TPC levels are used to assess the degradation of cooking oil, and exceeding the prescribed limit is considered unsafe for consumption. Officials said such violations can pose health risks if not addressed.

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Food raids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has witnessed a series of food safety inspections in recent months, with authorities intensifying checks across restaurants, cloud kitchens and food outlets. Several establishments in Hyderabad, including well-known chains like the KFC, have been flagged for violations such as reuse of cooking oil, poor hygiene and improper storage practices.

In recent inspections across the city, officials have identified issues ranging from expired food items to lack of proper monitoring of oil quality. Notices and penalties have been issued in multiple cases.

The enforcement drives are being carried out under the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure compliance with safety norms.

Authorities have advised food business operators to strictly adhere to prescribed standards, particularly regarding oil reuse and hygiene, while consumers have been urged to report concerns related to food quality.