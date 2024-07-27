Hyderabad: Food safety officials book 3 eateries in Begum Bazaar 

Hyderabad: Continuing with food safety raids, officials on Friday, July 26, raided and booked three sweets and savoury eateries, including a dhaba in the Begum Bazaar area.

According to the Commissioner of Food Safety Telangana, Simrats Dhaba and Bal Kishan Milk Bhandar in Begum Bazaar were operating without the required food safety or trade licences.

𝗕𝗮𝗹 𝗞𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗸 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿, 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗮𝗿

26.07.2024



* The FBO found operating without any valid FSSAI License or Registration.



* Food handlers were found without any hairnet and gloves.



* Diary products like malai and milk were not covered properly… pic.twitter.com/q71hDTlyZF — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 27, 2024

𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮, 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗮𝗿

26.07.2024



* The FBO is found operating with FSSAI Registration Certificate instead of State License even though the business comes under license category.



* Food handlers were found without any hairnets, gloves and aprons.



*… pic.twitter.com/Ppps1dbrQb — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 27, 2024

Bal Kishan Milk Bhandar was found operating with dairy products like malai and milk uncovered and house flies hovering over it. The officials also found packed loose milk without a properly labelled date.

Officials found dustbins without a lid and dirty exhaust fans in Simrat’s Dhaba. Snack seasoning bottles weighing 2.4 kilograms were found unlabelled. They were discarded later by the officials. The dhaba’s premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and doors were loose. Here too, officials found food handlers without hairnets, gloves and aprons.

Jodhpur Mithai Ghar, another shop that came under the radar was found displaying sweets and savouries without a labelled date. Even though the shop displayed the required FSSAI licence, neither the food stored was covered properly nor the handlers were wearing any kind of safety hairnets, and aprons.

𝗝𝗼𝗱𝗵𝗽𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗚𝗵𝗮𝗿, 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗺 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗮𝗿

26.07.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed at the premises.



* Food handlers were found without any hairnets, gloves and aprons.



* Sweets and savouries meant for sale and kept on display were found without… pic.twitter.com/NqI5fJ4EnJ — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 26, 2024

None of the shop employees had proper medical fitness certificates nor did the shops maintain pest control records.