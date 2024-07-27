Hyderabad: Food safety officials book 3 eateries in Begum Bazaar 

Hyderabad: Continuing with food safety raids, officials on Friday, July 26, raided and booked three sweets and savoury eateries, including a dhaba in the Begum Bazaar area.
According to the Commissioner of Food Safety Telangana, Simrats Dhaba and Bal Kishan Milk Bhandar in Begum Bazaar were operating without the required food safety or trade licences.
Bal Kishan Milk Bhandar was found operating with dairy products like malai and milk uncovered and house flies hovering over it. The officials also found packed loose milk without a properly labelled date.
Officials found dustbins without a lid and dirty exhaust fans in Simrat’s Dhaba. Snack seasoning bottles weighing 2.4 kilograms were found unlabelled. They were discarded later by the officials. The dhaba’s premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and doors were loose. Here too, officials found food handlers without hairnets, gloves and aprons.
Jodhpur Mithai Ghar, another shop that came under the radar was found displaying sweets and savouries without a labelled date. Even though the shop displayed the required FSSAI licence, neither the food stored was covered properly nor the handlers were wearing any kind of safety hairnets, and aprons.
None of the shop employees had proper medical fitness certificates nor did the shops maintain pest control records.