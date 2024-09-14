Hyderabad: Food safety officials raid Emerald Mithai, other shops

Hyderabad: Telangana food safety officials on Friday, September 13, raided and inspected eateries in the Vidyanagar area of Secunderabad, and found multiple food safety violations from the restaurants.

The famous and recently viral sweet shop in Secunderabad, Emarald Mithai Shop, were found to be operating without any pest control certificates while a part of its oil manufacturing area was found to be open towards outside, without any insect proofing, said the department.

Sweets and savories kept display were found without any labels including date of manufacture or use by date. The dustbins at the sweet shop was found to be kept open without any lids, while some items sold at the shop was not having a FSSAAI certificate. The food handlers were not wearing any gloves or aprons, and the sweetshop did not have Fostac trainee at their disposal.

At the fast food chain outlet of Subway in Vidyanagar, Food Safety authorities found unhygienic conditions including unlabeled and semi cooked ingredients, with the kitchen walls not having gaps between storage racks and walls, which leads to pest infection. The fast food chain outlet does not have a Fostac trained supervisor.

Good Fresh Pizza House at Vidyanagar, which was also raided, was operating without displaying FSSAI registration copy at the premises. The eatery failed to provide pest control records nor medical fitness certificates, to the officers. The restaurant premises was found working with open environment, with any insect proofing. Raw food items were found to be stored without any covering and labelling.

Food handlers working in the restaurant were not wearing hair caps, gloves and aprons.

Another fast food joint in Vidyanagar, Rollzone, was also not displaying FSSAI registration copy at its premises, and were missing pest control records and medical fitness certificates of food handlers. Dust bins found open without lids at the food joint. The food handlers working in the restaurant were not wearing hair caps, gloves and aprons at Rollzone as well.