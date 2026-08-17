Hyderabad food unit raid: 1000 kg curd, 6 kg khowa seized

The seized items were found to be without labels or expiry dates.

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Lakshmaiah and Ramachander
Lakshmaiah and Ramachander

Hyderabad: A food manufacturing unit in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar was raided on Sunday, August 16, during which 1,000 kg of curd and 6 kg of khowa were seized.

Jawaharnagar police raided the unauthorised unit operating in Padmashali Township based on a tip-off. The seized products were found without labels or expiry dates.

Following the raid, two persons, identified as Lakshmaiah, a resident of Sainagar, Kushaiguda, and driver Ramachander, were arrested.

Subhan Bakery

Police also seized a machine and a Tata Ace mini truck from the premises.

According to a press release, the unit had been operating for the past three months without the required permission. The accused were arrested for running the unit without authorisation.

An investigation is underway.

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