Hyderabad: Footpath vendor stabbed to death by thieves at Gudimalkapur

Hyderabad: A footpath vendor was stabbed to death by a gang of robbers at Gudimalkapur in the city on Tuesday night.

Sanaullah, aged about 24 years and a resident of Muradnagar, was standing on the road when two unknown persons came on Honda Dio and tried to snatch his phone from him. When the victim resisted and did not part with his phone the duo attacked with a knife multiple times on Sanaullah’s chest and shoulder and ran away with the phone.

The victim was immediately shifted to a local private hospital, but the doctor declared him dead on arrival. Immediately after receiving information, the Guddimalkapur Police reached the spot and registered a case and shifted the body to osmania Hospital for post-mortem.