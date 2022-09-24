Hyderabad: Foreign national among 2 held for drug peddling

Police recovered 17 grams of MDMA, two cell phones and cash of Rs 3000 from the accused

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 24th September 2022 10:25 am IST
Iran seizes over 25 tons of illicit drugs in 6 months
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police apprehended one foreign national drug peddler and an interstate drug peddler on Friday.

The arrests were made by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Langer House Police.

The police recovered 17 grams of MDMA, two cell phones and cash of Rs 3000 from the accused.

MS Education Academy

As per information, the foreign national belongs to Ghana (Africa) and resides illegally in Bangalore.

As of now six drug consumers, who are purchasing drugs from the above accused are identified and the investigation is on to identify other consumers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button