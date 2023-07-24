Hyderabad: Former MP Ponnam’s followers stage protest at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday afternoon as the followers and supporters of senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar staged a protest, demanding a place for their leader in the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) of the party. They were protesting against Ponnam Prabhakar not being given a place in the State Election Committee.

Leaders from the undivided Karimnagar district organized the “Chalo Hyderabad” program on Sunday and reached the State party headquarters to hold their protest. Activists from all assembly constituencies of Karimnagar gathered in the State capital to show their support for Ponnam Prabhakar. They urged the party high command to assign a suitable position to their leader in the PEC.

Meanwhile, the TPCC Political Affairs Committee met at Gandhi Bhavan, where State party in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray discussed various issues. The meeting was attended by PCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, as well as MLAs and MPs. The agenda included discussions on the programs to be undertaken in the next hundred days in Telangana State.