Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for 500 bedded boys hostel at OU

"There were assurances from the government for starting new hostels for tribal boys and girls and that too would soon materialize," stated VC.

Hyderabad: Foundation stone for the new 500 bedded boys’ hostel at Osmania University was laid by Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at the varsity campus on Tuesday.

The three-floored hostel building will spread over 1.59 acres of Osmania University College of Engineering land, with 133 rooms to accommodate 500 engineering students.

The building will also have a dining block which can accommodate 237 students for dining at a time.

After laying the foundation, Sabitha said that it was heartening to see new infrastructure developed in the university that has a legacy of over 100 years and whose alumni are spread across the globe.

The Telangana government has also assured of a new hostel for tribal boys and girls works for which are yet to begin.

