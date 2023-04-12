Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for 500 bedded boys hostel at OU

Hyderabad: Foundation stone for the new 500 bedded boys’ hostel at Osmania University was laid by Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at the varsity campus on Tuesday.
The three-floored hostel building will spread over 1.59 acres of Osmania University College of Engineering land, with 133 rooms to accommodate 500 engineering students.
The building will also have a dining block which can accommodate 237 students for dining at a time.
After laying the foundation, Sabitha said that it was heartening to see new infrastructure developed in the university that has a legacy of over 100 years and whose alumni are spread across the globe.
The Telangana government has also assured of a new hostel for tribal boys and girls works for which are yet to begin.