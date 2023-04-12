Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for 500 bedded boys hostel at OU

Hyderabad: Foundation stone for the new 500 bedded boys’ hostel at Osmania University was laid by Telangana education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at the varsity campus on Tuesday.

The three-floored hostel building will spread over 1.59 acres of Osmania University College of Engineering land, with 133 rooms to accommodate 500 engineering students.

The building will also have a dining block which can accommodate 237 students for dining at a time.

Foundation stone laying and ground breaking ceremony for a 500 student capacity Boys Hostel was held today at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University. 11-04-23. VC, OU, Prof. D. Ravinder , profuesly thanked the State Government for the constant support. pic.twitter.com/Eymsbo0lKG — OSMANIA UNIVERSITY (@osmania1917) April 11, 2023

After laying the foundation, Sabitha said that it was heartening to see new infrastructure developed in the university that has a legacy of over 100 years and whose alumni are spread across the globe.

The Telangana government has also assured of a new hostel for tribal boys and girls works for which are yet to begin.