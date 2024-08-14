Hyderabad: Cognizant to hire 4000 annually with new Kokapet campus

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Cognizant’s new campus at 10 lakh square feet on Wednesday, August 14.

During the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister announced that 4000 students from engineering colleges in Hyderabad will be hired at the new Cognizant campus annually.

The new campus, which is expected to create at least 15,000 jobs, will focus on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital engineering, and cloud solutions.

“My vision is to make Telangana one trillion dollar economy in 10 years,” said Revanth Reddy. The chief minister also stressed on his plans to develop the city around the airport. “Hyderabad will be divided into three parts, urban, semi-urban and rural,” added Reddy.

The company’s decision to begin work on expanding its footprint in Hyderabad comes less than 10 days after an agreement was signed with the state government following a meeting between chief minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu with Cognizant CEO S Ravikumar in New Jersey, US.

With Kokapet campus, Hyderabad to host Cognizant’s largest hub globally

Cognizant was established in Chennai in 1994, and since then, the firm has grown globally. It began operations in Hyderabad in 2002 and now has five campuses in the IT corridor.

Cognizant is currently the second-largest IT employer in Telangana, and with this branch, Hyderabad is set to become the conglomerate’s largest centre globally, reported Money Control.

While workforce in Chennai currently stands at around 55,000 to 56,000 employees, Hyderabad’s employee count at Cognizant has surpassed 57,000 and is growing at a faster pace, partly due to the city’s larger business process outsourcing (BPO) operations, stated the Money Control report.

In the past two years, the company has provided jobs to 7,500 people from 34 different educational institutions in the state. IT exports by the company from the state in the last financial year totalled Rs 7,725 crore.