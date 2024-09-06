Hyderabad: Foundation for Osmania Medical College girls hostel laid

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha on Friday, September 6, laid the foundation stone for the girls’ hostel at the Osmania Medical College. The new facility will be constructed for Rs 121 crore.

During the ceremony, Raja Narasimha emphasised that government hospitals should function on par with private hospitals. “The medical profession should be service-oriented with a purpose to serve humanity. The Osmania Medical College is a brand that represents Hyderabad,” Raja Narasimha added.

The minister highlighted that the Congress government had cleared long-pending stipends for junior doctors. He also addressed the recent general transfers stating that they were done to strengthen the medical care in Telangana.

The foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital at the Goshamahal police grounds is set to be laid in a month or two. The hospital will be constructed on 32 acres and will feature state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The health and transport ministers gave appointment letters to 282 lab technicians. A notification has already been issued for the recruitment of 1284 personnel. Addressing the technicians, Rajanasimha said, “You have a major responsibility of handling critical reports.” He also announced that the government will appoint 1300 more technicians by the next year.

