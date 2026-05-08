Hyderabad: Four arrested for selling MDMA sourced from Bengaluru

The four accused were found carrying 4.62 grams of MDMA.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 2:21 pm IST
Arrested individuals with seized MDMA drugs in Hyderabad, four suspects detained for drug trafficking fro.

Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested by the Hyderabad police in the early hours of Friday, May 8, after they were caught actively selling MDMA in the Taranaka and Amberpet areas of Hyderabad.

Acting on intelligence about drug activity in these localities, the team conducted a search operation and stopped a car. The four occupants were found carrying 4.62 grams of MDMA. Along with the drugs, the team also seized the car and three mobile phones belonging to the accused.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Shaik Faisal, P Anshu Prasad, Md Masood, and A Preethi Vardhan.

Subhan Bakery

Investigations revealed that the accused were attempting to sell 20 grams of MDMA, which they had procured from Bengaluru. Shaik Faisal, the prime accused, has been a long-term drug user and a large-scale peddler, and is already named as an accused in several other cases.

The accused, along with the seized drugs, car, and mobile phones, were handed over to the Kachiguda Excise Station for further legal proceedings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 2:21 pm IST

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