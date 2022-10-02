Hyderabad: Four contenders emerge for NALSAR VC post

Hyderabad: After demitting the office earlier this year, former vice chancellor of NALSAR university Hyderabad, Prof Faizan Mustafa, and current in-charge Dr V Balakista Reddy are among the four front runners to head the university.

The search committee has submitted a list of four names to Telangana chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who will appoint the next vice-chancellor. The other two persons in the reckoning are National Law University (Delhi) VC Srikrishna Deva Rao and the director of the Centre for Post Graduate Legal Studies of Lucknow University Pritee Saxena.

It is to be noted that Mustafa served as the VC for two terms from 2012 to 2022. Reddy was the registrar for eight years. The former VC enjoys the support of the full-time students in the university, Over 550 students penned a letter to the search committee seeking Mustafa’s re-appointment to the office.

The search committee comprised Dr Upendra Baxi, eminent jurist and former VC of the University of Delhi; Dr S P Gautam, former VC of Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur and Dr Gurmeet Singh, VC of Pondicherry University.

Although most students want the former VC to assume office, there are deliberations among students and faculty on whether a local person should take the reigns. A few others believe that the appointments shall be based purely on merit.