Hyderabad: Four held for murder of rowdy-sheeter in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Four people have been arrested by Madhapur police for their alleged involvement in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter Mohammed Nadeem Hussain at 100-feet road Madhapur, Hyderabad police said.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Aziz Ahmed alias Aziz Durlab, 20, who is an auto driver and a native of Medak district; Shaik Rizwan, 19, a salesman residing in Banjara Hills area; Podava Mahesh, 21, a garbage collector and a native of Kurnool district; and K Shyamala, 32-year-old transgender from Kukatpally.

N Tirupathi, SHO Madhapur, said, “Durlab and Rizwan are involved in criminal cases registered in various police stations in the city. The victim, Nadeem Hussain, was also involved in some cases registered at Borabanda police station.

“Nadeem was continuously harassing Durlab and demanding money. This prompted him to plan his murder. On the pretext of a birthday party, Durlab called Nadeem to 100-feet Road and all of them consumed liquor. Durlab felt intoxicated and seeing an opportunity Durlab, Rizwan and Mahesh killed him,” said SHO Madhapur.

After killing Nadeem, all three accused escaped. Durlab, went to the house of Shyamala at Kukatpally and removed his blood stained shirt. The shirt was burned by Shyamala to destroy the evidence. Durlab later escaped from the city.

Based on specific information, a police team arrested all the accused.